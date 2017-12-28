Heat's Justise Winslow: Goes through light practice
Winslow (knee) took part in a light practice Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has now missed seven consecutive games, though it appears he may be ramping up his activity. While it was only a light practice session. the fact that he was on the court and going through drills is encouraging that a return is not far off. With the Heat heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Winslow was once again held out Friday against the Nets, though tentatively consider him questionable for that matchup until more information is provided.
