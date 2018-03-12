Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go after suffering minor injury
Winslow, who suffered a minor knee injury in Saturday's 129-102 win over the Wizards, isn't listed on the Heat's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
It appears the knee issue won't disrupt what has been Winslow's best stretch of production this season, with the third-year forward averaging 11.9 points (on 52.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game over the Heat's past eight contests. Look for Winslow to take on another hefty workload Monday, especially with the Heat down two rotation mainstays in Hassan Whiteside (hip) and Dwyane Wade (hamstring).
