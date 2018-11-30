Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Friday
Winslow (knee) participated in shootaround and will play in Friday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, given his probable tag, Winslow will be a full go for Friday's outing against New Orleans. Winslow is expected to assume his regular role off the bench Friday and play around 25 minutes.
