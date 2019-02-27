Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Wednesday
Winslow (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Winslow will be in the lineup Wednesday after being listed as probable with left knee soreness. Winslow missed the last two games due to the injury but is expected to be a full go in Miami's rematch with Golden State.
