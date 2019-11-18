Heat's Justise Winslow: Held out of practice
Winslow won't practice Monday as he remains in concussion protocol, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow remains in concussion protocol which doesn't bode well for his availability Wednesday against Cleveland. If he's forced to miss a sixth-straight game, Duncan Robinson should get another start.
