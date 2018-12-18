Heat's Justise Winslow: Hopeful to play Thursday
Winslow (ankle) hopes to play Thursday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Winslow did not practice Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury Sunday against New Orleans, but the hope is that he'll be able to go through a workout Wednesday and be back in action after three days off. Look for a more definitive update after Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...