Heat's Justise Winslow: Hopeful to play Thursday

Winslow (ankle) hopes to play Thursday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Winslow did not practice Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury Sunday against New Orleans, but the hope is that he'll be able to go through a workout Wednesday and be back in action after three days off. Look for a more definitive update after Wednesday's practice.

