Heat's Justise Winslow: Inks extension

Winslow and the Heat agreed on three-year, $39M contract extension Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Winslow would have entered the upcoming summer as a restricted free agent if he and the Heat didn't reach an extension prior to Monday's deadline. The short-term financial implications of the deal will make any trade scenario involving Winslow very difficult. The Duke product averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 68 games for the Heat last year.