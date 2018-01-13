Heat's Justise Winslow: 'Intending' to play Sunday

Winslow (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is intending to take the floor Sunday against the Bucks.

Winslow should be considered probable for the contest until official confirmation comes through, which could be after Sunday's morning shootaround. It's unclear if he'll have a minutes restriction when he returns, but his presence on the court could take time away from the likes of Derrick Jones, Wayne Ellington and possibly Bam Adebayo or Kelly Olynyk.