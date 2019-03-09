Heat's Justise Winslow: Just misses triple-double in win

Winslow scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

The Heat could do pretty much whatever they wanted offensively in the second half -- they ended up tying a franchise record with eight different players scoring in double digits -- but they couldn't find that last board and dime Winslow needed for his first career triple-double. Since returning to action from a minor knee injury, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over six games while shooting an impressive 53.8 percent from the floor.