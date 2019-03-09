Heat's Justise Winslow: Just misses triple-double in win
Winslow scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.
The Heat could do pretty much whatever they wanted offensively in the second half -- they ended up tying a franchise record with eight different players scoring in double digits -- but they couldn't find that last board and dime Winslow needed for his first career triple-double. Since returning to action from a minor knee injury, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over six games while shooting an impressive 53.8 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: All-around game Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Efficient final line•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Nears triple-double in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable vs. Golden State•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Gets some work in after practice•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...