Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads bench with 12 in Monday's loss

Winslow scored 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-93 loss to the Thunder.

He's seen an increased role on the second unit down the stretch, playing at least 26 minutes in five of the last seven games, but Winslow hasn't been able to turn those minutes into consistent production. Expect the third-year player to get another big workload during Wednesday's regular-season finale in Toronto.