Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads bench with 12 in Monday's loss
Winslow scored 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-93 loss to the Thunder.
He's seen an increased role on the second unit down the stretch, playing at least 26 minutes in five of the last seven games, but Winslow hasn't been able to turn those minutes into consistent production. Expect the third-year player to get another big workload during Wednesday's regular-season finale in Toronto.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays well down the stretch•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 26 minutes off bench Thursday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team in rebounds off bench•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go after suffering minor injury•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....