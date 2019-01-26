Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads charge in win over Cavs
Winslow scored a team-high 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-94 win over the Cavaliers.
It's his best scoring performance since Dec. 10, and only the second time Winslow's dropped 20 or more points in January. He's still providing consistent fantasy value, however, averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 boards, 5.1 assists and 1.6 three-pointers through 12 games on the month.
