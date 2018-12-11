Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team despite bench role
Winslow compiled 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday.
Winslow compiled a team-high scoring total despite his bench role, as he actually ended up pacing the Heat in minutes on the night. The 22-year-old now has three consecutive 20-point efforts, shooting an impressive 56.8 percent over that span, including 52.4 percent from three-point range. The fourth-year pro's production Monday brought his December averages to 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals across a robust 34.4 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Continues strong play in victory•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Superb night off bench•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes 14 points in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Friday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable for Friday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...