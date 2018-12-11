Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team despite bench role

Winslow compiled 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Winslow compiled a team-high scoring total despite his bench role, as he actually ended up pacing the Heat in minutes on the night. The 22-year-old now has three consecutive 20-point efforts, shooting an impressive 56.8 percent over that span, including 52.4 percent from three-point range. The fourth-year pro's production Monday brought his December averages to 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals across a robust 34.4 minutes.