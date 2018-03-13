Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team in rebounds off bench
Winslow posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Winslow played from the bench after being removed from the injury report for Monday's game. While conventional wisdom would dictate that Bam Adebayo or Kelly Oynyk would absorb Hassan Whiteside's (hip) rebounding production, it was Winslow who dominated the boards inside. Even in a bench role, he's been consistently outperforming the starters and has done well when he's been thrust into the first unit. Even though his minutes take a hit when he comes off the bench, he's an intriguing DFS play, especially as the Heat battle numerous injuries.
