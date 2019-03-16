Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team in tough loss
Winslow scored a team-high 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Bucks.
The Heat actually held a 62-42 lead at the half, making the final score that much tougher to swallow for a team clinging to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. It was Winslow's best scoring effort since Feb. 10, when he popped for 22 points against the Warriors, but he's remained fairly consistent by scoring in double digits in 10 of his 11 games in between.
