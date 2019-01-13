Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads way in win over Grizzlies

Winslow scored a game-high 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old continues to post strong numbers while handling point guard duties in the absence of Goran Dragic (knee), and Winslow's now averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.5 three-pointers over his last 10 games. Dragic is still a month or more away from making his return to the lineup, so Winslow's usage, and fantasy value, should remain high well into February.