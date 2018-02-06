Heat's Justise Winslow: Leaves practice early with stomach ailment
Winslow left Tuesday's practice early due to a stomach ailment, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's unclear how serious the ailment is, but Winslow should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets. If he ends up being held out, his 23.4 minutes per game could get distributed to the likes of James Johnson and Bam Adebayo. The team could also opt to call up Derrick Jones from the G-League.
