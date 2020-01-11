Heat's Justise Winslow: Likely to see specialist
Winslow (back) is likely to see a specialist this coming week, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow will head back to Miami one game before their current road trip ends. The 23-year-old forward recently suffered a setback after getting close to returning from a lingering back injury, so Winslow will be hoping for a positive prognosis if he ends up seeing a specialist.
