Heat's Justise Winslow: Likely to see specialist

Winslow (back) is likely to see a specialist this coming week, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow will head back to Miami one game before their current road trip ends. The 23-year-old forward recently suffered a setback after getting close to returning from a lingering back injury, so Winslow will be hoping for a positive prognosis if he ends up seeing a specialist.

