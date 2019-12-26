Heat's Justise Winslow: Limited at practice

Winslow (back) remained limited at practice Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Winslow is still nursing a back injury that's sidelined him for the last three weeks, and his limitations Thursday don't bode well for his status heading into Friday's meeting with Indiana. Winslow hasn't been officially ruled out, but it would be a surprise if he plays in either half of the Heat's Friday/Saturday back-to-back.