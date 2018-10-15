Heat's Justise Winslow: Limited Monday
Winslow was limited at Monday's practice by a tight hamstring, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The issue doesn't sound overly serious, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the regular season approaches. If Winslow is still limited at Tuesday's practice, it'll be fair to wonder if his status for Wednesday's opener -- the first night of a back-to-back -- could be in jeopardy.
