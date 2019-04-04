Heat's Justise Winslow: Limited production in return
Winslow (thigh) posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 23 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Heat's 112-102 loss to the Celtics.
Playing for the first time in nine games, Winslow was eased back into the rotation in a second-unit role, with Goran Dragic continuing to start at point guard. Winslow could eventually recapture a starting role and should have a looser minute restriction Friday against the Timberwolves, but it may be difficult to rely on him for fantasy purposes as the regular season winds down.
