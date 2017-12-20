Heat's Justise Winslow: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday

Winslow (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Winslow has missed the last three games with a left knee strain and is still dealing with some lingering discomfort, so he's expected to sit out once again for additional rest and recovery. Game notes can be somewhat inconsistent though, so it'll be worth it to monitor Winlow's status up until tipoff to make sure he remains out. With James Johnson (ankle) still sidelined as well, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Mickey should all see extended playing time in the frontcourt.