Heat's Justise Winslow: Listed as questionable Thursday

Winslow (thigh) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against Dallas, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Absent for the last six games due to a thigh injury, there is speculation that Winslow may return to the court Thursday. However, if the team elects to sidelined their point guard for a seventh straight contest, Goran Dragic will presumably start once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories