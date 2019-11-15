Heat's Justise Winslow: Listed out Saturday
Winslow (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against New Orleans.
Winslow is set to miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a concussion. Duncan Robinson is expected to make another start in Winslow's absence.
