Heat's Justise Winslow: Logs 16 minutes in return to action

Winslow had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.

Winslow returned to the lineup following a month-long absence with a back bruise. He's expected to be eased back into the flow and thus likely shouldn't be expected to see that many minutes for at least the next few games.