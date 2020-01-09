Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Logs 16 minutes in return to action

Winslow had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.

Winslow returned to the lineup following a month-long absence with a back bruise. He's expected to be eased back into the flow and thus likely shouldn't be expected to see that many minutes for at least the next few games.

More News
Our Latest Stories