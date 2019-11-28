Heat's Justise Winslow: Makes return, scores 10 points
Winslow compiled 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
Winslow finally returned after missing 11 out of the Heat's last 12 games. The team was playing very well in his absence, looking in-sync on their way to 12 victories. The Heat couldn't add another tally to that win column tonight, and Winslow struggled to find his rhythm after his lengthy absence. Look for him to find his groove against the Warriors, who give up the most fantasy points in the league, on Friday.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Upgraded to probable•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected back at practice Tuesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Not playing Monday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Out two more games•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.