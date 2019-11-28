Heat's Justise Winslow: Makes return, scores 10 points

Winslow compiled 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Winslow finally returned after missing 11 out of the Heat's last 12 games. The team was playing very well in his absence, looking in-sync on their way to 12 victories. The Heat couldn't add another tally to that win column tonight, and Winslow struggled to find his rhythm after his lengthy absence. Look for him to find his groove against the Warriors, who give up the most fantasy points in the league, on Friday.