Heat's Justise Winslow: Moving back to bench Wednesday

Winslow will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.

After starting the last 15 games for the Heat, Winslow will come off the bench as James Johnson moves into the starting lineup. Winslow has struggled to score efficiently as a starter, shooting just 38.8 percent. James Johnson was already averaging more minutes than Winslow, so their roles may not change much.

