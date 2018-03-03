Heat's Justise Winslow: Moving to bench
Winslow will move to the bench for Saturday's game against Detroit, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Winslow had started the last 10 games, but the Heat will mix things up on the heels of an 18-point loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Luke Babbitt and James Johnson will start at the forward spots, while Kelly Olynyk will join Winslow in shifting to the bench.
