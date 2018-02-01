Heat's Justise Winslow: Nears double-double in Wednesday's loss

Winslow registered nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Winslow hauled in double-digit boards for the first time since Oct. 28, and he contributed in every category except threes. His inability to shoot from the perimeter makes him a poor fit alongside starting center Hassan Whiteside, but Winslow remains one of the team's top options off the bench.