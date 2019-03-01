Heat's Justise Winslow: Nears triple-double in loss
Winslow went for 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, and seven rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets.
Winslow was extremely efficient, sinking all of his attempts from beyond the arc while filling up the stat sheet. He has seen exactly 31 minutes in each of the last two games since missing two tilts with a knee sprain, with Winslow contributing well-rounded numbers in both bouts. Goran Dragic saw 25 minutes in this one and has been stellar these last two games as well, and he could be a threat to steal some of Winslow's offensive opportunities. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old forward is in the midst of a breakout campaign, and he's unlikely to see his role reduced significantly.
