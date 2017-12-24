Heat's Justise Winslow: No timetable for return

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated Saturday that there's still no timetable for Winslow's return to the court, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports. "[Winslow will] do a lot of pool work and bike work right now," Spoelstra said. "We'll reevaluate [him Sunday] and see if we can scale that up."

Winslow missed his sixth straight game Saturday against the Pelicans while recovering from the left knee strain. Until the third-year forward is able to resume practicing in some capacity, it doesn't sound like his return to game action should be considered forthcoming.