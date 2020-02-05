Heat's Justise Winslow: Not expected to travel
Winslow (back) is not expected to travel with the team on its upcoming five-game road trip, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It continues to be a frustrating season for Winslow, who's dealt with recurring back issues that have sidelined him for all but one game since Dec. 4. Assuming Winslow doesn't make the trip with the Heat, he'll remain out through the All-Star break, which stretches until Feb. 20.
