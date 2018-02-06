Heat's Justise Winslow: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Winslow (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow left Tuesday's practice early due to a stomach problem, but it looks like the Heat aren't concerned about heading into Wednesday's matchup with Houston. Expect Winslow to be a full go in the contest, likely playing his typical dosage of around 25 minutes.