Heat's Justise Winslow: Not playing Sunday

Winslow (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow was considered questionable for Sunday's contest but will miss his second straight game with the lower back stiffness. Kendrick Nunn started at point guard in his place Thursday and could do so again versus Houston. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Winslow will travel on the upcoming three-game road trip and still has a chance to return Tuesday at Denver.