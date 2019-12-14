Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Not traveling to Dallas

Winslow (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow remains out with a back injury, and he'll miss his fifth straight game Saturday. He'll have a chance to join the team on the road trip for either Monday's game in Memphis or Wednesday's contest in Philly.

More News
Our Latest Stories