Heat's Justise Winslow: Not traveling with team
Winslow (back) will not travel with Miami for its upcoming two-game road trip, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat continue to provide very few details regarding Winslow's status, but he'll remain sidelined for at least two more games as he continues to recover from a bone bruise in his lower back. He's appeared in just one game since Dec. 6 due to the injury and remains without a clear timetable for his return.
-
