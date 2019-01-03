Heat's Justise Winslow: Notches another diverse line

Winslow scored 10 points (3-11 FG, 4-4 FT) and totaled four rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 27 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Winslow is averaging 17.4 points over his last five contests, and although he's scored 10 in each of his preceding two games, he's added value by dishing out dimes and cleaning up on the boards. The Duke product's scoring output has taken a dive given his poor shooting performance (7-for-26 FG in his last two matchups), but his 47.5 percent field-goal percentage on the year gives fantasy owners hope that he'll find his shot in the near future. Winslow will have a chance to do just that Friday against Washington.