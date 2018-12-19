Heat's Justise Winslow: Officially questionable Thursday
Winslow (ankle) is questionable Thursday against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow expressed optimism that he'll be able to play Thursday, but the team has officially listed him as questionable. He's started in each of the past two games and may continue doing so with Goran Dragic (knee) expected to be out through the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...