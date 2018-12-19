Heat's Justise Winslow: Officially questionable Thursday

Winslow (ankle) is questionable Thursday against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow expressed optimism that he'll be able to play Thursday, but the team has officially listed him as questionable. He's started in each of the past two games and may continue doing so with Goran Dragic (knee) expected to be out through the All-Star break.

