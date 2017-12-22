Heat's Justise Winslow: Out again Friday, doubtful for Saturday

Winslow (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks and is doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

This will be Winslow's fifth straight absence with a left knee strain and a sixth is on the horizon this weekend. With the Heat still very light on frontcourt depth, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey will all see extended minutes in the rotation up front. Winslow's next opportunity to play likely won't be until Tuesday against the Magic.