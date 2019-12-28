Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Out again Saturday

Winslow (back) will be held out of Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow's slated to miss his 11th consecutive contest as he continues to battle through a back bruise. His next opportunity to play will comes Monday' against the Wizards.

More News
Our Latest Stories