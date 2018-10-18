Heat's Justise Winslow: Out again Thursday

Winslow (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow was given a doubtful designation earlier Thursday, so this was the expected course of action all along. Look for him to target a return Saturday against the Hornets, though with only one full day off between contests, there's no guarantees Winslow is ready to give it a go by that time.