Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Friday after setback
Winslow suffered a setback with his back injury and was ruled out for Friday's game at Brooklyn, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow was eased back into action from a month-long absence Wednesday and had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his back issue. The 23-year-old's status beyond Friday's matchup remains unclear, but it's a worrying development given he's already missed 26 games this season.
