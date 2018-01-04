Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Friday vs. Knicks

Winslow (knee) will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow reportedly practiced for the first time Thursday since sitting out with a knee strain, though it was a non-contact day, so he wasn't necessarily a full participant. It sounds like he's finally nearing a return despite being ruled out for Friday's contest, which could mean he's back as soon as Sunday's tilt with the Jazz. The Heat did just get James Johnson back from injury which helps with the overall frontcourt depth, so look for Johnson and Kelly Olynyk to continue to pick up the bulk of the workload at power forward in the meantime while Winslow sits.