Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Monday vs. Hawks
Winslow (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Winslow was given a doubtful designation earlier Monday, so this was the expected course of action all along. With James Johnson (ankle) also sidelined for at least the next week, Jordan Mickey should be in line for an increased role at power forward, while guys like Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo will likely see more minutes in the frontcourt as well. Winslow's next opportunity to see the court will be Wednesday against the Celtics.
