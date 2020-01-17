Heat's Justise Winslow: Out next two weeks
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday that Winslow (back) will be out the next two weeks before being re-evaluated, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The latest update on Winslow's status sidelines him for at least the remainder of January as he continues to battle a bone bruise in his lower back. The 23-year-old returned to play 16 minutes Jan. 8 against the Pacers, but he's otherwise been withheld from game action since Dec. 4 and has played in only 11 games all season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...