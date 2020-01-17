Heat's Justise Winslow: Out next two weeks

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday that Winslow (back) will be out the next two weeks before being re-evaluated, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The latest update on Winslow's status sidelines him for at least the remainder of January as he continues to battle a bone bruise in his lower back. The 23-year-old returned to play 16 minutes Jan. 8 against the Pacers, but he's otherwise been withheld from game action since Dec. 4 and has played in only 11 games all season.