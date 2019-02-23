Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Saturday

Winslow will not play in Saturday's game versus the Pistons due to a sprained left knee, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow suffered the injury late in Thursday's loss to the 76ers. MRI results yesterday came back clean, but the Heat will err on the side of caution for now. Goran Dragic (ankle) will likely be returning from a lengthy absence, so he figures to help ball-handling responsibilities in his absence. Dwyane Wade is another candidate to see some more time on the ball.