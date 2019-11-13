Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Thursday

Winslow (concussion) will not play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Winslow will stay back in Miami while the team travels to Cleveland for Thursday's clash, marking his fourth straight absence due to a concussion. Duncan Robinson will likely draw another start in place of Winslow, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

