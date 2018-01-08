Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Tuesday and Wednesday

Winslow (knee) is not traveling with the Heat for their upcoming two-game road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow is slated to miss both Tuesday's game against the Raptors and Wednesday's tilt with the Pacers, which will bring his streak of absences up to 14 straight contests. That would make Winlsow's next opportunity to play on Sunday against the Bucks, which is nearly another week off for additional rest and recovery. With Winslow sidelined for the next few outings, both Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson should see expanded roles at power forward once again. Over the last three games, Olynyk has averaged 34.3 minutes, while Johnson has averaged 27.7 minutes.