Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Tuesday
Winslow (back) won't play Tuesday against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow will miss a third straight contest, as he continues to battle back from a back injury. Kelly Olynyk, who logged 25 minutes last Sunday, will likely see an another increased role when the Heat host Atlanta on Tuesday. Winslow's next opportunity to play looms Friday against the Lakers.
