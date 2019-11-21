Heat's Justise Winslow: Out two more games
Winslow (concussion) will not travel with Miami during its upcoming two-game road trip.
Winslow has already missed six games due to a concussion he suffered earlier in the month, and he'll remain sidelined for at least two more as he stays back in Miami while the Heat travel to Chicago and Philadelphia for an upcoming back-to-back. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Hornets.
