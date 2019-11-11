Heat's Justise Winslow: Out vs. Pistons
Winslow (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It'll be the third straight absence for Winslow, who's been in concussion protocol since Friday. Given that the game isn't for another 24-plus hours, the fact that Winslow has already been ruled out isn't overly encouraging. However, he should still be considered day-to-day as Thursday's game in Cleveland approaches.
